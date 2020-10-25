Below are the 2020 preliminary election results for both the British Columbia Legislature and local East Kootenay, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Boundary ridings.

British Columbia

  • BC NDP – John Horgan
    • Total – 53
      • Elected – 50
      • Leading – 5
    • Votes
      • Total – 497,298
      • Share – 44.63%
  • BC Liberal Party – Andrew Wilkinson
    • Total – 29
      • Elected – 25
      • Leading – 4
    • Votes
      • Total – 395,933
      • Share – 35.57%
  • BC Green Party – Sonia Furstenau
    • Total – 3
      • Elected – 3
      • Leading – 0
    • Votes
      • Total – 171,621
      • Share – 15.42%

* 44 seats needed for a majority

Kootenay East

  • Tom Shypitka – BC Liberal Party
    • 8,212
    • 59.65%
  • Wayne Stetski – BC NDP
    • 4,152
    • 30.16%
  • Kerri Wall – BC Green Party
    • 1,403
    • 10.19%

Total Votes: 13,767

Polls reporting: 85/86

Columbia River-Revelstoke

  • Samson Boyer – BC Green Party
    • 1,546
    • 13.03%
  • Nicole Cherlet – BC NDP
    • 4,551
    • 38.35%
  • Doug Clovechok – BC Liberal Party
    • 5,770
    • 48.62%

Total Votes: 11,867

Polls reporting: 76/77

Nelson-Creston

  • Brittny Anderson – BC NDP
    • 4,947
    • 39.86%
  • Nicole Charlwood – BC Green Party
    • 4,211
    • 33.93%
  • Tanya Finley – BC Liberal Party
    • 2,958
    • 23.83%
  • Terry Tiessen – Libertarian
    • 296
    • 2.38%

Total Votes: 12,412

Polls reporting: 67/77

Kootenay West

  • Glen Byle – Conservative
    • 339
    • 9.96%
  • Katrine Conroy – BC NDP
    • 1,979
    • 58.15%
  • Andrew Duncan – BC Green Party
    • 661
    • 19.42%
  • Corbin Kelley – BC Liberal Party
    • 332
    • 9.76%
  • Fletcher Quince – Independent
    • 32
    • 0.94%
  • Ed Varney – Independent
    • 60
    • 1.76%

Total Votes: 3,403

Polls reporting: 23/87

Boundary Similkameen

  • Arlyn Greig – Wexit BC
    • 407
    • 2.60%
  • Roly Russell – BC NDP
    • 7,529
    • 48.04%
  • Darryl Seres – Conservative
    • 1,963
    • 12.53%
  • Petra Veintimilla – BC Liberal Party
    • 5,773
    • 36.84%

Total Votes: 15,672

Polls reporting: 92/98

