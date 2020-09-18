The U.S. and Canada border will remain closed until at least October 21st in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf confirmed the move on Twitter Friday morning by announcing the border closure extension, which was set to expire September 21st.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to “discretionary” travel like vacations and shopping trips since mid-March, it does not cover trade or travel by air.

The agreement has been extended on a monthly basis.