While Trail RCMP conducts regular check stops, they said last weekend’s efforts produced a lot more action for local police.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich with Trail RCMP said their check stop produced two license suspensions, several tickets and warnings, and a court case.

“In Trail, we do check stops quite regularly, we don’t always turn up as much things as we did, but it just turned out to be this weekend there was just a lot going on.”

Alongside West Kootenay Traffic Services and the BC RCMP’s Roving Traffic Unit, police made three notable vehicle stops.

A 29-year-old man was handed a 90-day license suspension, whereas another 61-year-old allegedly failed a roadside screening device test. The man was subsequently given a three-day immediate roadside prohibition and his license was also suspended.

Trail RCMP said a 49-year-old Salmo driver was caught driving while allegedly suspended under the BC Motor Vehicle Act. Police said they impounded the man’s car, and that he now has a court date set for December 10th.