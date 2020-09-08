As students head back to class across the country this week, Canada’s Top Doctor said now is not the time for complacency.

Dr. Theresa Tam said while Canada is striving to maintain what she calls, a slow burn of COVID-19 cases, she said the daily case counts continue to increase and that is concerning.

Tam said the best way to protect children returning to school is to keep the community transmission of the disease low.

She encouraged everyone to continue with public health measures, like physical distancing, hand hygiene, and wearing masks.