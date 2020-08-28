The Woodbury Creek Wildfire, southwest of Kaslo, is an estimated 480 hectares and has shown minimal growth over the course of the week.

After a windy start to the week, crews were worried about the fire’s potential spread.

Kim Wright, Fire Information Officer with the Southeast Fire Centre said there has been no real change to the fire’s growth. According to Wright, the blaze is still burning off existing fuels.

The BC Wildfire Service believes the Woodbury Creek fire was started by a lightning strike back on Saturday, August 15th.

Elsewhere in the region, the Southeast Fire Centre has estimated the Talbot Creek Wildfire, northwest of Vallican, is about 265 hectares in size as of Thursday. The wildfire prompted an Evacuation Alert for more than 300 properties in Lebahdo, Little Slocan, Passmore, and Vallican on Sunday, August 23rd. The Evacuation Alert remains in effect.

The Talbot Creek fire is also believed to have been started by lightning back on August 17th.

As of Thursday, the BC Wildfire Service allocated 96 firefighters, 7 helicopters, and 17 pieces of heavy equipment to the blaze.

The Southeast Fire Centre said they are continuing to have success with their containment lines on the northwest flank of the fire. Smoke is still highly visible from the Slocan Valley and surrounding communities.

“Ground crews have been working hard at creating a fuel-free handline that is being tied in with the natural rocky features on the site along the southern flank,” added the BC Wildfire Service.

“Helicopters will continue bucketing onto areas of more challenging terrain along the east flank of the fire. Due to the steep and rocky terrain on the east flank, the BC Wildfire Service is employing a precision technique of applying retardant via helicopter buckets using pinpoint accuracy, which allows personnel to focus suppression efforts on individual spots that are inaccessible to fire crews. The aerial campaign will employ this technique over the coming days”

An area restriction remains in effect for the area, while firefighting crews continue their response.

There are 22 active wildfires in the RDCK and RDKB as of Thursday. Out of those fires, 13 are under control, 4 are being held, 4 are out of control, which includes the Talbot Creek and Woodbury Creek Wildfires. One new wildfire was sparked on Thursday near Mount Mackie southwest of Castlegar. The fire is an estimated 0.5 hectares and is suspected to have been caused by a lightning strike.