Trail and Greater District RCMP are on the lookout for new information regarding suspected intentionally set fires.

On July 27, 2020 at 8:25 p.m. police responded to a suspicious fire at the Marsh Creek Campground located at 2778 Marsh Creek Road in Fruitvale, BC.

“The Trail RCMP has noted a number of suspected intentionally set fires have occurred in this area and is asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone involved in the incidents,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Should locals have any information about any of the fires occurring in the Marsh Creek Campground area, please contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment directly at 250-364-2566