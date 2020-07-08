Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says this isn’t a time for tightening the belt.

In a press conference Wednesday, Trudeau said when the COVID-19 pandemic began his government had two choices, either act quickly or let Canadians figure it for themselves and hope for the best. He said they chose to act quickly and increase financial supports for seniors and students, offer loans to companies, and support those who lost their jobs.

Trudeau said his government spent so Canadians wouldn’t have to take on more debt. Four months later, Trudeau said the country has slowed the spread of the virus and certain sectors of the economy can reopen.

Canadians will find out more about the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic during a fiscal “snapshot” later in the day Wednesday.