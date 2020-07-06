Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on July 6 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

B.C. health authorities are reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, for a total of 2,978 infections across the province as of Monday, July 6th.

Breaking down new case numbers further, nine were added between Friday and Saturday, with 15 more reported between Saturday and Sunday, and a further seven positive tests were confirmed between Sunday and Monday afternoon.

So far, 2,629 people have fully recovered from the virus, and 166 cases remain active.

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, six more deaths have been attributed to the virus over the weekend. All six have been reported in long-term care centres in the Vancouver Coastal region and Fraser Health area. COVID-19 has been the cause of death for 183 British Columbians so far.

In the Interior Health region, 203 total cases have been reported so far.

Dr. Henry emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible.

“These new normal rules are very doable, we can live with these, young or old, in a small city or town. We can all do and must do the right thing, and that means leading by example like we have been doing since the start of our pandemic,” said Henry. “Let’s show other Canadians how they can do their part while they’re here in B.C.”