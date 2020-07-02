Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on July 2, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

B.C. health authorities are reporting an additional 24 COVID-19 infections since Tuesday, for a total of 2,940 cases province-wide as of Thursday, July 2nd.

Between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, 15 positive tests were added to the total, and another nine were reported between Wednesday and Thursday.

Currently, 160 cases remain active, as 2,603 people have fully recovered from the illness.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said that three more deaths have been attributed to the virus. To date, 177 British Columbians have died from COVID-19.

So far, the Interior Health region has reported 201 total cases.

As Phase 3 of the BC Restart Plan is underway, more people are likely to travel in and out of the province.

“Any Traveller from outside of British Columbia needs to understand that we have established rules for safe social interactions here,” said Dr. Henry. “We expect everybody who comes here to adhere to those rules as well. We are calling those our travel manners.”

Henry said that those rules include keeping gatherings small, maintaining a safe distance, wearing a mask where physical distancing cannot be upheld, staying away from others and if any symptoms of COVID-19 arise, self isolate immediately and call 811 and arrange for testing.