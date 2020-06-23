Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Health Canada is warning people not to buy products that claim to prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19.

The health agency said that includes drugs, natural health products, homeopathic products, and medical devices. The agency has received reports of people selling the products that make “false or misleading” claims and is taking action to address them, including removing them from websites.

The reports include a wide range of products including some masks, colloidal silver, some disinfectants, plant-based elixirs and formulas, hand sanitizers, Chaga mushroom blends, ultraviolet lamps, and oregano oil.

Health Canada advised that if you have purchased one of the products, to immediately stop taking it and to contact a health professional.