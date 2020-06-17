News WHO rules out hydroxychloroquine as effective treatment for COVID-19 SHARE ON: Mohamed Fahim, staff Wednesday, Jun. 17th, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay) The World Health Organization just removed hydroxychloroquine from the world-wide collaborative Solidarity Trial. The trial which Canada is involved in aims to find an effective COVID-19 treatment. According to a statement sent by the WHO, the trial’s Executive Group and principal investigators made the decision based on evidence from the Solidarity Trial, UK’s Recovery trial, and a Cochrane review of other evidence on hydroxychloroquine. The data from all three sources concludes that hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients when compared with standard of care. The release notes that this decision applies only to the Solidarity trial and does not apply to the drug’s possible use as a preventative measure.