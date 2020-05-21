A grim morning as Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases officially climbed over 80,000 cases, with the number of Canadians dying of the virus surpassing 6,000.

Canada’s top doctor says there is hope, as more than half of Canadians with COVID-19 have now recovered, that’s around 41,000 people. According to Dr. Theresa Tam, the country is currently testing about 28,000 people daily.

Dr. Tam says “quarantine fatigue” is a very real thing that is slowly becoming more prevalent as restrictions stay in place. She says many Canadians are probably feeling anxiety and discomfort from remaining isolated for so long, but Tam is quick to point out that COVID-19 has not gone away.

Tam says Canada will be living with the virus for the foreseeable future and that residents will need to pace themselves and “go out smart.”