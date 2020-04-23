The Trail Smoke Eaters have signed South Florida Hockey Academy goalie prospect, Dominic Wasik, for next season.

Their newest teammate will have to adjust Kootenay life in Trail versus the hot and humid glades near Pompano Beach. It shouldn’t be too difficult as the 17 year-old originally hails from Superior, Colorado.

Wasik played 79 games in two years with the Academy. In his first season Wasik suited up for 40, earning a 2.21 GAA and a 0.914 SV%. The following year, he put up a 2.42 GAA and a 0.906 SV%.

“Dominic comes to Trail with a great pedigree for the BCHL. He has been taught by former NHLer Tomas Vokoun and brings good size and quickness in the net. We’re excited to see Dominic develop into a top NCAA prospect. Dominic and Logan Terness will be a great pair next season and we’re excited to watch them work together,” said Smoke Eaters General Manager Jeff Tambellini.

Wasik will test his mettle alongside Logan Terness, who was crowned rookie of the year last season. Together they will provide the Smoke Eaters with a dynamic tandem in net for the 2020/21 season.