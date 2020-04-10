The number of COVID-19 cases in the province continues to slowly grow, according to a joint statement issued by Minister of Health Adrian Dix, and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

There are 40 new cases of COVID-19 for a provincial total of 1,410.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows:

629 – Vancouver Coastal Health (an increase of 3 since yesterday’s announcement)

539 – Fraser Health (an increase of 31)

84 – Island Health (an increase of 2)

132 – Interior Health (an increase of 2)

26 – Northern Health (an increase of 2)

Five additional deaths have been reported, for a provincial, cumulative total of 55.

“We are saddened to report five new COVID-19 related deaths, two in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and three in Fraser Health region, for a total of 55 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones,” Henry and Dix said in their statement.

No new long-term care outbreaks have occurred in the last day.

879 individuals have fully recovered, for a current recovery rate of just over 62%.

However, 128 people remain hospitalized, 65 of which are in intensive care.

“B.C. continues to be prepared for the event of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The 271-bed Vancouver Convention Health Centre and 80 new beds at Royal Columbian Hospital are set up as alternate care sites,” the pair concluded.

Up-to-date information on B.C.’s COVID-19 response can be found online.

The full joint statement can be viewed on the Government of British Columbia’s website.