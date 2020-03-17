Trail and Rossland Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle rollover last night near Mud Lake on Hwy 3.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly after 6:00 pm, just 25 minutes after the emergency call was received. At first glance, officials say they found the one rollover and two Chamber trucks in the ditch.

According to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue report, after the rollover, people stopped on the road to check on the driver of the rollover, blocking traffic on a corner.

Officials say both trucks came around the corner and did there best to avoid hitting the vehicles that stopped to render assistance.

No serous injuries were reported.