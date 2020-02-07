On Friday Morning just past 9:00 am, a single vehicle rolled down an embankment on Highway 3b between Trail and Annabel.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed for 2 hours while RCMP Traffic Division and the BC Coroners investigated. Alternating single lane traffic was in place until early afternoon for investigation and scene cleanup.

The lone vehicle reportedly left the road west of Rossland Avenue and rolled down the embankment near the Bocci pits on Perdu Street.

The BC Coroners Office and RCMP are investigating.