BCGEU ferry workers and their employer, Western Pacific Marine have reached an agreement.

This means there will be no further disruptions along the Kootenay Ferry route.

The 5 year tentative agreement includes provisions similar in principle to the collective agreement between the union and the other two inland ferries employers, WaterBridge Ferries and Waterbridge Equipment.

Provisions will include wage parity with BC Ferries within the term of the agreement and a commitment to successorship training that will protect existing members.