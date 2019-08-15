Canada and U.S. stock indexes plunged prompting recession talks

Experts fear a global recession is on the horizon. Canadian and U.S. stock indexes fell the most in a single day so far this year. That wasn’t the only warning sign either. Apparently, 10-year bonds became worth less than two-year bonds, which has happened before each recession. All 11 major sectors of the TSX were in the red. China and Germany also saw disappointing economic data.

Fallout from SNC Lavalin decision yet to be seen

Focus is shifting to how the latest bombshell will affect the Liberals in October’s federal election. Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion found Justin Trudeau breached the Conflict of Interest Act by trying to get charges against SNC Lavalin dropped. The latest poll from Forum Research in Late July had Trudeau with just a 34 per cent approval rating.

Six police are lucky to be alive after shootout in Philly

It is being called a miracle that no police were killed during a standoff in Philadelphia. A gunman opened fire on officers executing a drug warrant. Six police were shot and taken to hospital. They all have non-life-threatening injuries and were since released. The shooter is in custody after the roughly eight-hour standoff.

People are drinking watered-down bleach to cure ailments

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said people using a “miracle” product are essentially consuming bleach. The organization warns that Miracle Mineral Solution is seeing a rise in social media ads. The FDA said when mixed as directed it becomes a powerful bleaching agent. The product claims to cure and prevent serious ailments.

Researchers claim a pill can help with fears related to loneliness

Those feeling lonely might not need someone else’s company, but a pill to feel better. U.S. scientists at the University of Chicago’s Brain Dynamics Laboratory are working on the drug. It gives users a dose of a stress-reducing hormone. They say it isn’t meant to cure loneliness, just reduce fears associated with it.