Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a few complaints last weekend that included public intoxication and an indecent act outside of a Trail business.

On June 21, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Cedar Avenue and discovered a suspect had allegedly defecated and urinated in front of the store.

A 36-year-old female suspect will appear at the Rossland Courthouse on August 15.

There were also complaints about consensual fights between drunk people. These calls do increase during the summer, according to RCMP. They warn anyone who is intoxicated in public and/or is yelling, screaming, swearing, fighting in a public place could potentially face charges.

A number of drivers were also temporarily taken off the road during checkstops in the Greater Trail area last Friday and Saturday. On June 21 in Rossland, a 48-year-old driver was issued a 3-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and a 41-year-old male driver was issued a 24-hour Driving Suspension.

Police say both were allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.

On June 22 in Trail, a 29-year-old woman was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Trail RCMP says it will continue its enhanced campaign against impaired driving throughout the summer.