Desjardins says information of millions of users shared outside company

Quebec-based Desjardins Group says the information of more than 2.9-million of its members has been shared outside of the organization by an employee.

The leaked information includes names, date of birth and social insurance numbers while the company says passwords, security questions and personal ID numbers were not compromised. Desjardins says this was not a cyberattack and that its computer systems were not breached, and that the employee responsible for the data leak has been fired.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Washington

A planned meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has been postponed.

American President Donald Trump has invited McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to a briefing on Iran, scheduled for the same time Trudeau was to meet with McConnell. Earlier Thursday, Trudeau met with Trump in the Oval Office.

Two candidates left in the running to be Britian’s next prime minister

There are just two men left in the running to be Britain’s next prime minister, Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The two will now compete in a runoff decided by 160-thousand Conservative party members across the country, with the winner to be announced the week of July 22nd.