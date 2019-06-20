TRAIL, B.C – Police in Trail have received some tips about the red van that followed a boy through a residential area on Monday night.

The incident culminated with the driver asking the boy to get in, before he drove off.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich with RCMP say they have received tips from as far as Burnaby, but have not been able to identify the red van.

“We ask the public to remain vigilant and to talk to their kids”, he told My Nelson Now on Wednesday.

Similar incidents occur a couple of times per year, Wicentowich says.

At this time they are treating the case as a suspicious incident.