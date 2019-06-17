Those wanting information on emergencies in the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary can sign up for the new alert system. Notifications will be received via text, e-mail, an app, or voice message to a cell phone or land line.

Interim manager of emergency programs Mark Stephens explains “when individuals receive an alert on their phone from the system it will describe the event, give further instructions and also direct people to the most recent information on our website.”

That includes your distance from the incident and the preferred evacuation route.

The system will be tested this Friday at 10:30 AM and afterwards will be ready for use.

“It’s needed so our provider can just gage the metrics of our local area and how fast messaged are delivered, any latencies, and things like that,” Stephens says about the testing.

The RDKB’s EOC has also launched a new website which is a one-stop-shop for info during and emergency and how to be better prepared.

Signing up for the alert system is easy, free and takes less than three minutes, adds Stephens.

You can sign up and find more information here.