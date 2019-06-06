NewsUncategorized RCMP still asking for information five years after Rossland homicide SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Wednesday, Jun. 5th, 2019 Thomas Gerald Feeney (Supplied by the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit) The RCMP is renewing its call for information five years after a homicide in Rossland. On June 5, 2014, police were called to a residence where upon arrival found the body of 75-year-old Thomas Gerald Feeney. The South East District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) continue to pursue leads in the on-going investigation. There were a number of items stolen from his home which have not been recovered and anyone with information is asked to call the SED MCU dedicated Tipline at 1-877-987-8477 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The SED MCU add they are “aware of the significance this date has for Feeney’s family and the community of Rossland.” Ammunition reloading equipment including a distinctive 45 caliber projectile (Supplied by the RCMP’s Southeast Major District Crime Unit) A 40-inch Emerson LCD Television (Supplied by the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit) Five firearms including a unique Pedersoli/Cimarron Arms 1874 Sharps 45-70 (Supplied by the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit) (Supplied by the RCMP’s Southeast Major District Crime Unit) Barnett Panzer crossbow (Supplied by the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit)