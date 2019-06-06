The RCMP is renewing its call for information five years after a homicide in Rossland. On June 5, 2014, police were called to a residence where upon arrival found the body of 75-year-old Thomas Gerald Feeney.

The South East District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) continue to pursue leads in the on-going investigation.

There were a number of items stolen from his home which have not been recovered and anyone with information is asked to call the SED MCU dedicated Tipline at 1-877-987-8477 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The SED MCU add they are “aware of the significance this date has for Feeney’s family and the community of Rossland.”