Interfor says high log costs and low lumber prices are to blame as reduced production will set in again next month (Stock photo)

Interfor’s three Interior BC sawmills will have additional downtime again next month.

The company announced plans to temporarily reduce production today which will affect mills in Grand Forks, Castlegar and Adams Lake.

Total annual capacity is 750 million board feet and the curtailment will reduce production in the region by approximately 20 million board feet for the month of June.

The company has already run below their normal production capacity during May. There will be reduced operating days at each of the three mills, but the company wouldn’t confirm the number.