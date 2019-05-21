Good news for firefighters battling Alberta wildfire

Reception centres have been set up for the nearly five-thousand people who have left the Alberta community of High Level and nearby First Nation communities because of a nearby wildfire.

The fire is southwest of the town and burning in a northwesterly direction, which Alberta’s assistant deputy minister of agriculture and forestry says is good news from a firefighting standpoint. Fire crews from Ontario, Nova Scotia and B.C. are pitching in to help battle the blaze.

Prime Minister Trudeau celebrating U.S. lifting tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says securing access to the American market at a time of protectionism and uncertainty south of the border puts Canada in a good economic position.

Trudeau says the lifting of U.S. tariffs on Canadian metals should pave the way for the ratification of a new trade deal with Mexico and the United States. The prime minister adds Canada is the only G7 country to have free-trade deals with every other G7 country.

New digital charter aimed at protecting privacy being rolled

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says the federal government will look to update the Privacy Act as part of an effort to build greater trust in the digital world.

Bains made the commitment as part of a roll out of a 10-point digital charter aimed at protecting privacy and personal control of data.