The federal government has granted three First Nations observer status in the Columbia River Treaty re-negotiations. Representatives from the Ktunaxa, Okanagan, and Secwepemc Nations will now join the on-going discussions.

“They will sit at the table and provide input to the chief negotiator. They will caucus together and discuss how the negotiations are unfolding and come up with an agreed upon solution to go back to the table when they’re having discussions with the US teams,” explained Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy, the provincial minister responsible for the treaty.

There was some consultation and dialog with the First Nations on the treaty, but this approves their request for observer status. MLA Conroy feels it’s a very positive step.

“I’m really delighted that for the first time that the Indigenous Nations will officially join with the negotiations with United States on the future of the treaty. I really value their partnership and participation and I think by working together we will move forward in a really positive way,” said Conroy.

She also described it as an important and unprecedented step in demonstrating the government’s commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The announcement was made by the federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland.

There have been six rounds of talks so far and the next will be held in Washington, DC in June.