Trail and Greater District RCMP is looking to identify a driver after a close call near JL Webster School in Warfield.

This morning at 10:45 AM, RCMP received a report that a 6-year-old girl was nearly hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk while crossing the Shoefield Highway to the school. The vehicle was travelling the correct speed of 30 km/h but failed to stop at the crossing guard’s direction. Police say the crossing guard was instrumental in alerting the young girl about the oncoming vehicle and preventing the incident.

The RCMP is communicating with the JL Webster Elementary School Principal and Warfield Mayor Diane Langman about the incident. School zone enforcement was done after school today and will continue next week.

RCMP is looking to speak with a female driver of a black Subura hatchback. A partial licence plate of 11K or 11X was obtained by the crossing guard. You’re asked to please contact the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566 if you have any information about this vehicle’s whereabouts or if you know the identity of the driver.