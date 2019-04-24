RCMP say a man was bitten by a dog that escaped from a vehicle in Warfield (File photo)

Trail and Greater District RCMP say they received a report that a Warfield resident and his two small dogs were attacked by another larger dog. Police say it jumped through the car window of the owner’s vehicle on April 19.

The Warfield resident was bitten and injured. The incident was reported to the SPCA and RCMP remind the public to ensure you have control over your pets at all times.

The owner of the dog was located by police and spoken to; however, you can be criminally and civilly liable for any damages caused by your pet.