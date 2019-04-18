NewsRegional News Local projects receive funding boost through Rural Dividend grants SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Thursday, Apr. 18th, 2019 Castlegar Sculpture Walk was one of nine projects in the Kootenay West riding to receive support through the Province's Rural Dividend program The Province is providing more than $1.1 million for nine projects in the West Kootenay region through the BC Rural Dividend program. These grants help fund projects that support economic development and diversification in rural communities. Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy was in Trail today to announce the funding for the following nine recipients: Castlegar Sculpturewalk Society is being awarded $10,000 to help expand an annual rotating exhibition of outdoor sculptures to cities throughout the Kootenays. Kootenay Association for Science and Technology is being awarded $100,000 to build on the Kootenay Workforce Attraction Initiative to address the need for technology coders, programmers and sales workers, and to support the adoption of digital technology by the forestry workforce. Lower Columbia Community Development Team Society is being awarded $500,000 to further drive innovation in the advanced materials and technology sectors, and continue to position the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary as a global centre of excellence in metallurgy and advanced materials, digital technologies, industrial internet of things and big data, and industrial recycling. Village of Nakusp is being awarded $66,400 to develop an investment lands inventory, a community investment readiness assessment and a marketing strategy. The Regional District of Central Kootenay is being awarded $100,000 to build a beginner lesson loop and rental/staging area at the Mount Abriel mountain bike trail, as well as a 3.8-km portion of the Peak to Beach trail. The Corporation of the City of Rossland is being awarded $97,919 to complete architectural and schematic designs, working drawings and tender documents to redevelop a highway works yard in the city into affordable housing and mixed-use commercial spaces. The Corporation of the Village of Slocan is being awarded $60,500 to develop a detailed design plan to support the continuation of its Harold Street North downtown improvement project. Trail and District Chamber of Commerce is being awarded $100,000 for Phase 2 of a tourism marketing project for the Lower Columbia Region. Visions for Small Schools Society is being awarded $99,634 to hire a youth recruitment and marketing co-ordinator to present Rossland to the global education market by promoting the Seven Summits Centre for Learning as an option for innovative, technologically advanced schooling for youth in grades 8 to 12.