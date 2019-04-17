Trail and Greater District RCMP say an officer was flagged down by someone who mistook them for an alleged drug dealer last Friday around 3:00AM.

The RCMP general duty police officer was conducting a routine patrol on Daniel Street in West Trail when he was flagged down by an intoxicated 37-year-old female. A 54-year-old male suspect arrived on scene in his vehicle shortly after.

A search of the suspect and his vehicle lead to the seizure of approximately four grams of Cocaine and Crack Cocaine, a cell phone, and $520 in Canadian currency.

The suspect was arrested and charges will be forwarded to Crown Counsel.