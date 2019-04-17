NewsRegional News Arrest made after intoxicated women mistakenly flags down Trail police officer SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Wednesday, Apr. 17th, 2019 Trail and Greater District RCMP say an officer was flagged down by someone who mistook them for an alleged drug dealer last Friday around 3:00AM. The RCMP general duty police officer was conducting a routine patrol on Daniel Street in West Trail when he was flagged down by an intoxicated 37-year-old female. A 54-year-old male suspect arrived on scene in his vehicle shortly after. A search of the suspect and his vehicle lead to the seizure of approximately four grams of Cocaine and Crack Cocaine, a cell phone, and $520 in Canadian currency. The suspect was arrested and charges will be forwarded to Crown Counsel.