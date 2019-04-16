Lobbying commissioner looking again into Trudeau’s 2017 vacation

Canada’s lobbying commissioner has been ordered by federal court to take a second look at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vacation to the Bahamas in 2017.

He stayed at the Aga Khan’s private island at a time when the billionaire was in talks with the government about funding for projects. Later that year then-commissioner Karen Shepherd determined the vacation didn’t break any lobbying rules.

French president wants Notre Dame rebuilt in five years

The President of France says he wants Notre Dame Cathedral rebuilt within five years.

Emmanuel Macron made the comments as he addressed the nation a day after a fire ravaged the centuries-old church at the heart of Paris. Several members of the business community have already stepped up, pledging hundreds of millions of their own dollars to help the rebuild.

Coin commemorating half a century of gay rights getting criticized

A new loonie meant to commemorate gay rights in Canada is being criticized by both advocacy groups and conservative groups.

The coin, which is due out next week, marks the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of sex between men. Some members of the LGBTQ community are saying that change didn’t go far enough, while some conservatives call it the federal government politicizing the nation’s money.

Retired Penticton city worker facing four murder charges

A retired Penticton, B.C. city worker is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one-count of second-degree murder.

John Brittain, 68-years-old, turned himself in to police after shooting two men and two women across the city yesterday. The RCMP says the suspect and all the victims knew each other and police are working on figuring out a motive.