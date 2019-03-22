The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued a WATER QUALITY ADVISORY for users on the SOUTH SLOCAN Water System. Recent testing shows that current water quality is now FAIR due to increasing turbidity (cloudiness) as a result of snow melt.

While health risks are considered low, the RDCK and Interior Health recommend that young children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. For these at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.

Health risks increase as turbidity rises, particularly for at-risk populations such as young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Contaminants such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites can attach themselves to the suspended particles in turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s ability to remove or inactivate the contaminants.

Owners of all public facilities must post a WATER QUALITY ADVISORY at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the WATER QUALITY ADVISORY.

The public will be notified when conditions change or water quality has improved.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause, and appreciate your cooperation and patience during this time. If you have any questions please contact the RDCK at 250.352.6665 or check out our website at www.rdck.ca.