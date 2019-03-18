Man opens fire on streetcar in the Netherlands

Officials are reporting several people have been hurt in a shooting on a streetcar in the Netherlands. It happened in the city of Utrecht. The gunman took off from the scene in a car and police say they are investigating a possible terrorist motive. There is no word on how many people are hurt.

Budget will be presented as planned

The Liberals have foiled a Conservative plan to delay the federal budget. The Tories had introduced 40 hours of votes to start tonight in to protest what they call the gag order on former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould. The filibuster type move to delay the pre-election budget was thwarted by the Liberals moving opposition day.

Gun laws to change in New Zealand

New Zealand’s Prime Minister says she will announce new gun laws within days. The move comes after a terrorist attack that killed 50 people and wounded dozens more when a gunman opened fire in two mosques in the city of Christchurch. The PM did not say what changes would be made but did say she supported a ban on automatic weapons.

Facebook to adopt new ad library

Facebook is launching new software today to avoid election tampering. The social media giant is making the changes to come in line with Canada’s new election laws to stop anyone from interfering with the upcoming federal election through advertising.

Two Max 8 crashes share similarities

Ethiopian officials say the plane crash that killed 157 people is very similar to a crash in Indonesia. That comes after early analysis of the planes’ black box. Both planes were Boeing 737 Max 8’s and both crashed just minutes after take-off.