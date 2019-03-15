Castlegar’s Deb Chmara has been selected as the Emergency Social Services Public Lifeline Volunteer of the Year for 2019. A letter from Emergency Management BC’s Assistant Deputy Minister Gordon Anderson, states that Chmara has distinguished herself in a field of dedicated, professional and talented volunteers. She’s been invited to receive the award in April at the Legislature.

Castlegar’s Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio says the recognition is long overdue. He highlights the countless years and hours of volunteer time she has put into making sure Castlegar and area as well as the RDCK Red Cross ESS team are ready to go at a moment’s notice to assist in any emergency disaster situation.