As per the club, the Pittsburgh Penguins have signed former Smokies forward Jake Lucchini to a one-year Entry Level contract for the 2019-2020 season.

The 23 year old Trail-born winger has 11 goals and 26 points for Michigan Tech this season – his first as Captain of the Huskies.

Lucchini had 48 goals and 117 points in 168 BCHL games – all with the Smoke Eaters.

He will report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.