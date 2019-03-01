The Government of BC has announced some funding to increase the number of trained care givers around the Province. The funds will go to post-secondary institutions throughout BC that offer health-care assistant training with programs approximately six to 10 months long. New seats will be available by December 2019 and help achieve the recommended 3.36 hours per resident day average in residential care facilities. The Province says it will also strengthen the level of care people receive at home, in assisted living facilities and residential care.

The ministries of Health and Advanced Education will provide funding to 11 post-secondary institutions, including $77,000 to Selkirk College for 10 additional seats. For more information, click here.

Last year, the Province also developed a broader strategy to improve and strengthen services for B.C. seniors with $548-million committed over the next three years. Incremental funding for 2018/2019 went to five Interior Health facilities in the West Kootenay-Boundary area: Castleview Care Centre in Casltegar, Crest View Village in Creston, Silver Kettle Village in Grand Forks, Mountain Lake Seniors’ Community in Nelson and Rose Wood Village in Trail. For more information, click here.