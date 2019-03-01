The budget process continues next week in Castlegar with a couple of meetings that the public is invited to attend. City Council will be reviewing both the draft operational and capital budgets. This Monday, March 4 is the first meeting and Council will be looking at the operational side of things.

“We have two delegations coming which is Sculpture Walk and the Community Harvest Foodbank, which are the two last community groups which were requesting funding through the budget,” explains CAO Chris Barlow. “They’ll be making representation to council and then council will be deciding whether those amounts are included in the budget.”

The draft budget reviews will be held on two separate days as the budget is a long document. Barlow anticipates the discussions around capital projects may take more time.

“The capital budget includes all of the projects, so it generally involves more discussion and more priority setting because it’s higher dollar values and because it’s individual projects some might need to get pushed off and some might need to be eliminated.”

Those discussions will also include the Infrastructure Investment Levy.

Both meetings start at 5:30PM in council chambers at the Community Forum (445- 13th Avenue).