New fire safety measures could be on the way following deadly Halifax house fire

There’s still no official cause of last Monday’s Halifax house fire that claimed the lives of all seven children of a Syrian refugee family.

However, experts say the children’s deaths could lead to new fire safety measures and changes to the national building code. The National Research Council of Canada plans to study the fire marshal’s report.

Call for seatbelts on highway buses following Humboldt Broncos tragedy

Saskatchewan’s coroner service is calling for seatbelts on highway buses.

The report comes after a review of the Humboldt Bronco’s bus crash that killed 16 people last April. The coroner’s office made 16 recommendations including tougher enforcement of trucking rules and mandatory truck driving training.

Prime Minister Trudeau continues to face questions over SNC-Lavalin scandal

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is alleging the Liberals may have obstructed justice in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

He’s introduced a motion in Parliament asking MPs to order Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to appear before the Commons justice committee to explain his role in the Montreal-based engineering company’s lobbying efforts. At issue is also whether the Prime Minister’s Office pressured then-justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to help the company avoid a criminal prosecution.