On February 15, the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment responded to a complaint of a break, enter, and theft at a commercial property on Commercial Way in Genelle. The thieves broke into the secure compound overnight and stole tools and industrial items from the property. The police continue to pursue leads in this investigation.

On February 18, the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment responded to a complaint of an attempted break, enter, and theft into a business on Courtesy Road in Genelle. The thieves broke into the secure compound overnight and attempted to break into a large metal storage container on the property. They were unsuccessful in their attempt; however, did considerable damage. Nothing at the time of the police attendance was believed to be stolen. The police continue to pursue leads in this investigation.

The police believe that the two thefts may be connected and that local commercial businesses may continue to be targeted by a suspect or a small group of suspects. The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment requests that anyone who has information regarding these two commercial thefts contact the RCMP at 250-364-2566 or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.