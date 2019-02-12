Trudeau says ethics investigation will give Canadians confidence

Justin Trudeau is welcoming a probe into the SNC-Lavalin matter.

The Federal Ethics Commissioner is looking into accusations Trudeau attempted to meddle in a criminal investigation involving the Canadian company. Reports allege the PM pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould to reach a deal with the prosecutor. Trudeau says he’s open to the investigation as it will instill confidence in Canadians.

Parents of mosque shooter say 40-year sentence gives no chance for rehabilitation

The parents of the Quebec mosque shooter are questioning the severity of his sentence.

Alexandre Bissonnette was handed a 40-year prison term last week and his parents say the crown’s desire for revenge quashes any hope for rehabilitation for their son. In 2017, Bissonnette opened fire on a Mosque killing six men and critically injuring five others.

Huawei partnering with Telus, Trudeau expresses concern

Telus is working with Huawei, and it’s concerning the Prime Minister.

Justin Trudeau is meeting with the telcomm in Vancouver to discuss plans to partner with the Chinese company for a rural network expansion. The PM says Telus needs to assess any security concerns this partnership might lead to.

Ultra-processed foods linked to early death: report

Researchers believe they’ve found a real link between eating ultra-processed food and early death.

A recently concluded seven-year study found these foods, which include ready-to-serve meals, were likely to raise the chance of early death by 10 per cent. Researchers say this link still needs to be studied further to find out exactly what’s causing the higher mortality rate.

Health officials criticized for snooping on Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Saskatchewan health officials are coming under fire for snooping into Humboldt Broncos files.

The provincial privacy commissioner was reportedly disappointed to find medical records of the victims of the deadly crash were inappropriately viewed days after the incident last year. One woman reportedly accessed these records because she heard a victim had died.