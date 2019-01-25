Ymir residents are worried about the effect that road building and logging could have on their drinking water. (Carla Stephenson photo)

The Ymir Community Watershed Society is hoping Premier John Horgan will hear their concerns about proposed developments in the Quartz Creek watershed. A document has been put together detailing a formal complaint of procedural unfairness against BC Timber Sales (BCTS) which was sent to the Premier and Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The watershed serves as the town’s only potable water source and is already prone to low flows during the summer. The watershed also contains acid rock which could become contaminated if disturbed.

Spokesperson for the Society Jason Leus says they’ve been actively engaged with BCTS for the past 21 months; however, feels their concerns aren’t being heard.

“We support responsible forestry. What we’re most concerned of is the security of our only viable source of potable and fire hydrant water. It’s really important to know that we have no other option.”

The Society feels there’s no proper contingency plan in place if the watershed becomes contaminated. They also feel that any risks will be left to the residents to deal with.

Leus explains the Society feels more data is needed before anything should happen.

“Press pause, until we do our homework and find out how this and other watersheds function, with using data, before we decide to proceed or not with development.”

He adds the risk of devastating consequences is well worth the time to take a cautious and careful approach.

Click here to see the full document: BCTS Procudural Unfairness (Ymir Community Watershed)

The Ministry of Forests did issue the following response in relation to the Society’s document: