Residents in the Castlegar area who were evacuated this summer because of forest fires can meet with the Red Cross next week. The Red Cross is assisting with household recovery needs thanks to generous donations and government contributions.

Through confidential one-on-one assessments, Red Cross is able to provide referrals to support services. They may also be able to provide financial assistance for basic needs such as food, clothing, medical supplies, fridges, freezers and fuel to heat homes. Needs will be assessed on a case by case basis.

You can stop by 1250A 26 Street in Castlegar from 9:00 am to 3:00pm on Monday, January 21.

