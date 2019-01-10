The Trail Smoke Eaters have made a couple moves ahead of the Junior Hockey Trade Deadline, adding 18 year old defenseman Luke Gallagher from the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs.

The diminutive Washington native had 1 goal, 7 points in 65 WHL games over parts of three seasons.

In a corresponding move, defenseman Trevor Isaksson has been moved to the injured reserve list.

Trail also solidified their future in the crease with a pair of goaltending moves, committing to 16 year old Logan Terness for next season and signing 19 year old goaltender Chad Cromar for the rest of this season.

Terness, currently playing Major Midget in Vancouver, impressed in a brief stint with the club this season, including a 16 save performance versus Penticton.

Cromar comes from the Aldergrove Grizzlies of the PJHL where he had a .903 save percentage in 12 appearances so far this season.

Headed out in the shuffle is forward, Michael Hodge – who will ply his trade for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, moving forward.

The 18 year old had 5 goals and 12 points in 35 games with the Smokies this season.