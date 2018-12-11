The Recreation Commission is weighing options on how to move forward with enhancements at the Castlegar Rec Complex. Castlegar City Councillor Bergen Price was elected chair of the commission this year. He says the plan is to get some ideas in place and apply for funding grants.

“There’s a new Canada Infrastructure Funding grant that’s available this year. We’re kind of under the gun cause the application date is on January 23, so we have to flesh out some of the details.”

Councillor Price says they’ll be meeting with the architect about different designs and then holding another Rec Commission meeting this month to confirm the plans which then go to the Regional District of Central Kootenay Board of Directors.

At this point, Councillor Price says a second sheet of ice isn’t part of the plan.

“So there’s a couple different options. There’s necessary items that need to be done for the Complex, there’s a social space, a track, a fitness centre, there’s some aquatic upgrades. I don’t think the new second sheet is something we’re going to be looking for this time around, but maybe in the future.”

If successful with the grant, Councillor Price says the cost would be much less for tax payers that what was proposed in the referendum. How much funding is received through the grant will determine which projects can go ahead.