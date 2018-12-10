Head of postal workers’ union says poor management by Canada Post lead to backlog

The head of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers says poor management by Canada Post and not five weeks of rotating strikes by his members are responsible for what the Crown corporation says is a massive pileup of parcels that may not arrive before Christmas.

A Canada Post spokesperson says the backlog of six-million packages means delivery window guarantees have been suspended. However, union president Mike Palecek disputes the rotating strikes caused any backlogs.

Finance ministers meeting in Ottawa

Canada’s finance ministers are in Ottawa for their second summit of the year, just days after a contentious meeting between the premiers and prime minister in Montreal.

Among the topics being discussed are carbon taxing and the struggles of the oil and gas industry, several of the provinces are calling for an overhaul of the equalization program. This year, nearly $20-billion in equalization payments will be split among just five provinces.

New guidelines out for breast-cancer screening

New guidelines for breast-cancer screening encourage women aged 40 to 74 to discuss breast cancer screening with their doctors and make a shared decision about whether to get a mammogram based in part on a woman’s preferences.

The previous 2011 protocols recommended against women aged 40 to 49 having routine mammograms, while those aged 50 to 74 were advised to get the screening test every two to three years.

Court rules Britain can go back on Brexit decision

The European Union’s top court has ruled that Britain can reverse its decision to leave the bloc if it wants, boosting the hopes of Brexit opponents.

The European Court of Justice ruled that when an EU member country has notified its intent to leave, “that member state is free to revoke unilaterally that notification.” British Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly said the government will not seek to delay or reverse Brexit.