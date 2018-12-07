A wanted man from Fort St. John was finally captured in the Kootenay area. Trail RCMP say Ishmani Baker was arrested Friday, December 7 at 10:40AM on a rural property on Columbia Gardens Road near Trail.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says it was a collaborative effort with assistance from Kootenay Boundary Regional GIS, Trail and Castlegar Crime Reduction Unit, West Kootenay Traffic Services, Kootenay Containment Team, and Cranbrook Police Dog Services.

“We attended a large rural property which offered several avenues for someone to flee so we had the property surrounded and we brought the police dog services with us as every other attempt has resulted in him fleeing from police or evading capture.”

The police dog was deployed as Baker did attempt to flee.

RCMP say he has been on the run since November 20 with 10 warrants of arrest outstanding from Fort Saint John. Sergeant Wicentowich says he could be facing charges locally as well.

“We recovered a number of stolen items from the property and we’ll be returning those to the owner, in addition to a stolen vehicle. The investigation is underway into those stolen items and stolen vehicle, but we anticipate that there’ll be more charges coming.”

Sergeant Wicentowich says the property is known to police; however, the property owner was cooperative in this case.