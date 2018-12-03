Stats Canada reverses decision on banking information

It looks like the uproar Canadians made about our banking and the right to privacy has worked, for now.

Stats Can is delaying the decision to collect the banking information of a half million people countrywide. The agency has also stopped collecting credit card information from TransUnion, an international credit bureau. The Privacy Commissioner is now investigating.

Marriott says some properties in Canada may have been impacted in data breach

Marriott International isn’t revealing any numbers but it says its Starwood-branded properties in Canada are among those possibly affected by a massive security breach.

The company operates 77 former Starwood-branded hotels in Canada. Last week, Marriott announced hackers had stolen credit card and passport numbers and other personal data of as many as 500-million guests over four years.

Finance Minister taking President Trump’s threat over NAFTA seriously

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the government is taking American President Donald Trump’s statement about withdrawing from NAFTA seriously.

On Saturday, Trump told reporters he planned to give formal notice of his intention to withdraw from the old trade deal, which would give Congress six months to approve the USMCA or leave the country without a free-trade pact with Canada and Mexico. Morneau says he has a high level of confidence that the new pact will be ratified by all three countries.

Committee says guest lists for foreign events involving PM not vetted systematically

The national security committee of parliamentarians says guest lists for foreign events involving the prime minister get no systematic vetting.

The committee’s newly released examination of Justin Trudeau’s trip to India last February found security organizations took adequate measures overall to ensure his safety, but it also uncovered a number of gaps. Trudeau was embarrassed during the trip when it was revealed that Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986, had been invited to two events with the Prime Minister.

Trudeau criticized over announcement of education funding

Even some people who are in favour of the donation are criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for how he announced that Canada will contribute 50-million dollars to a global charity for children’s education.

Trudeau tweeted about it to comedian Trevor Noah, who is hosting the Global Citizen Festival in his native South Africa, thanking him for everything he is doing to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s legacy.The Conservatives claim Trudeau is trying to get noticed by a TV star.