A small increase for utility rates in Trail next year. The total increase is $5 annually. Water rates will stay the same, sewer is increasing $3 a year and garbage collection $2.

Mayor Lisa Pasin is pleased with the numbers and reminds home owners there is a way to receive a pay deduction. “There is an early payment deduction as well, so if you choose to pay early, and the exact date is on the notice, you will receive a further deduction from the $5 increase.”

She says notices are going out shortly. Mayor Pasin also highlights the increase is about 40-cents a month per household.

If paid by February 28, the annual lump sum for Sanitary Sewer User Rates is $224.30 or $264.00 after that date.

The annual lump sum for Garbage and Waste is $123.00 per individual dwelling unit if paid by February 28. After that date it’s $132.00.