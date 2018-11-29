Alberta says oil cuts could be days away to avoid economic crisis

Alberta’s government could start cutting oil production to bring prices back up.

Rachel Notley told CTV News she’s been considering the move for over a month, but as the price of oil slips to $14 a barrel it may be time to take action. Notley says the decision could come very soon. She also recently announced plans to buy more rail cars to get more crude to market.

Climate change effects blamed in death of thousands of Canadians, experts warn more to come

Climate change may have been a factor in the death of 7,000 Canadians in 2015.

A new report claims the deaths were caused by constant exposure to air pollution. Researchers say the worst is yet to come in Canada. This includes more heat-related death, higher spread of diseases and illnesses and more Canadians affected by respiratory issues.

USMCA signing likely overshadowed by other global issues at G20 summit

Justin Trudeau is in Argentina today for the G20 summit.

The PM is expected to sign off on the new USMCA trade deal in North America tomorrow. Although reports suggest the signing may be overshadowed by other global issues including US-China trade tensions, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the murder of a US journalist in Saudi Arabia.

BC still searching to fill some abandoned Greyhound routes

Over a month after service shut down, BC is looking to fill empty Greyhound routes.

The government says there are eight routes in the province which need coverage after the bus service stopped in October. It is taking offers to cover the routes from any interested private sector or organizations until January 15th. About 83 per cent of the abandoned routes have been covered so far.

RCMP review committee warns backlog is holding up disciplinary reviews

An RCMP watchdog says it’s swamped with casework.

CBC news reports the external review committee, which deals with complaints and disciplinary issues within the police force, says it can no longer keep up with the amount of work coming in. The backlog means many Mounties are left waiting to find out their fate.