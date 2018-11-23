Last weekend’s Community Connect Day in Nelson was a success. Ann Harvey is with the Nelson Cares Society’s Committee on Homelessness says there were 350 guests of all ages – about 20 more people over last year’s event.

“It was quite a variety of people of this year. I think we had up to 35 kids in our kids activity area playing and we had a number of seniors come this year as well.” Harvey says the increase in attendance is most likely a sign that expenses are going up.

The annual event provides access to 70 different professional services, resources and information booths for those in need. That includes things like health and dental care, winter boots, coats, and more. A new feature this year was a photo studio, says Harvey. “That was pretty special too because we’re going to be providing photos to people just before Christmas that they can either have for themselves or again give away as gifts, that will be an affordable gift.”

Two unexpected guests also stopped by. Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and MP Wayne Stetski mingled with guests and businesses for about an hour, according to Harvey. “He wanted to meet the people and kind of see how we work as a community and really the extent of the community participation that makes it such a great day.”

Harvey adds she thinks they had their eyes opened in terms of both the “incredible” services offered in Nelson and the community effort behind the event. Over 140 volunteers help make it possible each year.